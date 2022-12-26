The following bugs have been fixed.
■The Count of Monte Cristo
- Fixed a bug that was causing End Flame - Fallen Angel to draw the opponent at the edge of the screen even if it did not hit the opponent at the edge of the screen.
■Ushiwakamaru
- Fixed a bug that was causing Rapid Beat to draw the opponent at the edge of the screen even if it did not hit the opponent at the edge of the screen.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Moon Skill Usumidori - Heavenly Blade Steps to draw the opponent at the edge of the screen even if it did not hit the opponent at the edge of the screen.
The following system bugs have been fixed
■SINGLE PLAY
- A temporary fix has been made to a problem that sometimes causes force termination during pre-battle staging.
■Shield
- Fixed a bug that caused a slight difference in the situation when shielding certain attacks, depending on whether the player was 1P or 2P.
Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update