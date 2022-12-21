Character Adventure update log 1.4

-
Added hidden levels
-
Added achievements
-
Slightly reduced the difficulty of Level 4
Bug Fix :
-
Fixed a bug where jumping is sometimes impossible
-
Fixed bug where the screen gets stuck after returning to the main menu
