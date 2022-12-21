 Skip to content

人品大冒险 update for 21 December 2022

Character Adventure update log 1.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added hidden levels

  • Added achievements

  • Slightly reduced the difficulty of Level 4

Bug Fix :

  • Fixed a bug where jumping is sometimes impossible

  • Fixed bug where the screen gets stuck after returning to the main menu

