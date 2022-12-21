During battle, in command mode, the following modifications have been made.
・ Change the initial value of the plot interval from 1 to 2
・If you specify a blank area (coordinates) instead of a unit by specifying coordinates
In addition to the plot interval, plotting ended when the specified location was reached
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 21 December 2022
2022.12.21update
