 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 21 December 2022

2022.12.21update

Share · View all patches · Build 10190037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During battle, in command mode, the following modifications have been made.
・ Change the initial value of the plot interval from 1 to 2
・If you specify a blank area (coordinates) instead of a unit by specifying coordinates
　　In addition to the plot interval, plotting ended when the specified location was reached
・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link