- Fixed a problem in which some processing of the double-speed function was much faster than expected.(With this, the play feel during double speed will be balanced differently than before. Our apologies.)
- Enhanced countermeasures against the problem of progressively heavier processing as the game continues.
Summoner'sSurvival update for 21 December 2022
1.0.1Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update