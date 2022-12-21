 Skip to content

Summoner'sSurvival update for 21 December 2022

1.0.1Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10189819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem in which some processing of the double-speed function was much faster than expected.(With this, the play feel during double speed will be balanced differently than before. Our apologies.)
  • Enhanced countermeasures against the problem of progressively heavier processing as the game continues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2194051
  • Loading history…
