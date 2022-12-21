 Skip to content

Sycamore update for 21 December 2022

New Pinball Minigame + Updates

View all patches · Build 10189795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pinball Minigame!

- Play the new Pinball Minigame, now available in the Extras tab.

Full Changelog


- Added Minigame: Pinball

  • Added Pinball Achievements
  • Un-spaghettified most Main Menu code
  • Optimised setting PB/WR variables
  • Reduced server requests
  • Drastically reduced workload when adding future levels
  • Fixed an issue with light/dark theme not showing in menu
  • Fixed an issue where SteamID wasn't setting on occasion
  • Added inverted bounds on Underworld: 10
Join the Discord!

Changed files in this update

