NEW YEAR IS GOOD WITH AERO TALES ONLINE

Players of Aero Tales Online meet the Fortress War update with XMAS event, start a new year with Aero Tales Online!
XMAS EVENT END-DATE: 5 JAN 2022 - 23:59 SERVER TIME
ANNOUNCEMENT
- Raid entry times have been moved from SATURDAY-SUNDAY to FRIDAY-SATURDAY.
- Fortress War event will start every Sunday at 15:30 on CH1 only!
- The necessary information about Fortress War and New Year's announcements is explained in more detail in the [EVENT PROMOTION] category at the end of the article.
- New Year's Event, 31.12.2022 - at 00:00 server time, there will be a fireworks show in all Aero Tales towns, all Aero People are invited to the celebration, at Honam Kingdom!
EVENT
- Fortress War event has been added to the game.
- The XMAS event has started. END-DATE: 5 JAN 2022 - 23:59 SERVER TIME
- The Lucky Reindeer event has started.
- The 10% Extra EXP event has started, and it will continue throughout the XMAS event!
GENERAL
- Stall owner names added.
- Pet names will now appear in the info panel when named.
- Damage of SSR items has been reduced.
- Gatherer pets now increase their movement speed as they level up.
- Performance improvements have been made.
RANKED
- Removed the loading screen when entering a battle in the Ranked arena. You will now be teleported directly to the square!
SYSTEM
- Bloom setting has been added to the visual settings panel for computer users.
GRAPHIC
- Added cloud shadings to special maps for computer users.
BEAST
- Monster damage has been reduced.
- Hulma's damage has been reduced.
QUESTS
- Forbidden Desert Temple dungeon simplified and added level 14 quests. Now you can go solo.
AC SHOP
- AC Shop menu panel has been redesigned and detailed.
- Christmas outfits have been added to the AC Shop.
- Snowboard mount has been added to the AC Shop.
- Headset (RGB) has been added to AC Shop.
- Removed Halloween outfits from AC Shop.
BUG FIX
- Fixed crashes due to some reasons when in Arena, in Raid, or Dash. (If you keep getting crash, please share with us in detail how you crashed!)
- Fixed the hide mob skill issue when you hide the skill effects.
- Fixed the issue of inactivity of fluid objects.
- Fixed an issue where attack pets would keep attacking for some reason while in defense mode.
- Fixed some incorrect skill descriptions.
