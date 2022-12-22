 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 22 December 2022

NEW YEAR IS GOOD WITH AERO TALES ONLINE

Build 10189239

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players of Aero Tales Online meet the Fortress War update with XMAS event, start a new year with Aero Tales Online!
XMAS EVENT END-DATE: 5 JAN 2022 - 23:59 SERVER TIME

ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Raid entry times have been moved from SATURDAY-SUNDAY to FRIDAY-SATURDAY.
  • Fortress War event will start every Sunday at 15:30 on CH1 only!
  • The necessary information about Fortress War and New Year's announcements is explained in more detail in the [EVENT PROMOTION] category at the end of the article.
  • New Year's Event, 31.12.2022 - at 00:00 server time, there will be a fireworks show in all Aero Tales towns, all Aero People are invited to the celebration, at Honam Kingdom!

EVENT

  • Fortress War event has been added to the game.
  • The XMAS event has started. END-DATE: 5 JAN 2022 - 23:59 SERVER TIME
  • The Lucky Reindeer event has started.
  • The 10% Extra EXP event has started, and it will continue throughout the XMAS event!

GENERAL

  • Stall owner names added.
  • Pet names will now appear in the info panel when named.
  • Damage of SSR items has been reduced.
  • Gatherer pets now increase their movement speed as they level up.
  • Performance improvements have been made.

RANKED

  • Removed the loading screen when entering a battle in the Ranked arena. You will now be teleported directly to the square!

SYSTEM

  • Bloom setting has been added to the visual settings panel for computer users.

GRAPHIC

  • Added cloud shadings to special maps for computer users.

BEAST

  • Monster damage has been reduced.
  • Hulma's damage has been reduced.

QUESTS

  • Forbidden Desert Temple dungeon simplified and added level 14 quests. Now you can go solo.

AC SHOP

  • AC Shop menu panel has been redesigned and detailed.
  • Christmas outfits have been added to the AC Shop.
  • Snowboard mount has been added to the AC Shop.
  • Headset (RGB) has been added to AC Shop.
  • Removed Halloween outfits from AC Shop.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed crashes due to some reasons when in Arena, in Raid, or Dash. (If you keep getting crash, please share with us in detail how you crashed!)
  • Fixed the hide mob skill issue when you hide the skill effects.
  • Fixed the issue of inactivity of fluid objects.
  • Fixed an issue where attack pets would keep attacking for some reason while in defense mode.
  • Fixed some incorrect skill descriptions.

