- Ticket #1331 Planet tooltips converted to table and grammar check
- Ticket #1310 Dyson sphere creation fix
- Ticket #1104 and #1301 Buy button production fix
- Ticket #1103 Naming convention for artificial and protomatter planets fix
- Ticket #1337 Load game menu tooltip fix and QOL improvements
- Ticket #1340 Protomatter device skip cutscene fix
- Ticket #1316 Random events generation refactor
- Ticket #1111 UI Alignment fixes for planet widget
Lord of Rigel update for 21 December 2022
EA Build Hotfix #25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
