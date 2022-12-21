 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 21 December 2022

EA Build Hotfix #25

Share · View all patches · Build 10189207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1331 Planet tooltips converted to table and grammar check
  • Ticket #1310 Dyson sphere creation fix
  • Ticket #1104 and #1301 Buy button production fix
  • Ticket #1103 Naming convention for artificial and protomatter planets fix
  • Ticket #1337 Load game menu tooltip fix and QOL improvements
  • Ticket #1340 Protomatter device skip cutscene fix
  • Ticket #1316 Random events generation refactor
  • Ticket #1111 UI Alignment fixes for planet widget

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link