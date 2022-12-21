- Improved the quality of the big text that appears in the game
- Changed some sound effects
- Reduce noise from BGMs
- Improved performance when running games on virtual machines.
Bear's Restaurant update for 21 December 2022
Update Notes for Dec 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
