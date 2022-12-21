 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 21 December 2022

Patch 0.908 is now live!

Build 10189105

  • (Enemies) Melee enemies will now attack properly.
  • (Arena) Enemies will no longer get stuck on the center platform.
  • (Tutorial) Made edits to the tank buff and bestowment altar tutorial text.
  • (Stand your ground) Tanks will no longer receive a damage reduction while stand your ground is active.
  • (Berserker) Decreased Berserker's damage output slightly.
  • (Merchants) Traveling merchants now have voices!

