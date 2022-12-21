 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Witch Nobeta update for 21 December 2022

Patch note 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10189013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted content:

  • New content from DLC added in-game
  • Lighting & effect adjusted for certain areas
  • Certain Item location
  • Void sound effect
  • Enemy unable to be defeated under certain condition

Changed files in this update

Little Witch Nobeta Depot Depot 1049891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link