Tester Build Update v0.4.15 - Lea, Controls Menu, Backyard Hazards, Performance

Lea Assist
- Added to the game!
Controls Menu
- Entirely reworked with new visuals and functionality. More details in the Menus section below.
Backyard
- Hazards enabled.
Performance
- Scripting logic for all of the projectiles in the game are now embedded in the executable. This should result in improved scores for the rollback stress test, as well as smoother online gameplay for a wider range of computers.
General
Engine
- Exception handling has been added to all official content. This addresses an issue where the optimizations we made to official characters were prone to hard crashes if an error occurred. Now in most cases if something goes wrong things should fail gracefully.
Gameplay
- You can no longer hitstop nudge down past the stage by nudging downward from onstage.
- Added an xSpeedConservation of 0.5 to the start of shield animation. This means shielding will stop your momentum nearly instantly if done while moving.
Controls
- The wavedash button is now usable in all situations on the ground where a jump can be used, including jump cancels and out of shield.
Menus
General
- You will now be alerted at launch if your save becomes corrupted for any reason. You will be prompted to confirm overwriting the file before being able to continue playing the game.
- Menus can now be navigated with d-pad inputs on controllers.
Start Screen
- TikTok label now appropriately links to the Fraymakers TikTok account.
Controls
- Quick Press = Short Hop toggle added.
- "Tap + Attack = Strong" toggle added.
- Full Hop button added.
- Double tap dash for controllers is defaulted to off.
- Default device profiles are now read-only. You may still view the default mappings for a device in the controls menu, however you will be prompted to create a profile if you attempt to change the defaults.
- D-pad mappings are now limited to directional actions only (any invalid mappings will be cleared).
Root Menu
- Custom menu now has a graphic.
- Version information removed and now only appears on the start screen.
Custom
- Added a button that takes you to a link to learn more about FrayTools.
- Corrected a soft-lock that could occur if you pressed the “reload custom content” button with no content installed.
Characters
Octodad
- Dash Attack
- Updated sketch.
- Forward Strong
- Clean sketch added.
- Hitbox now reaches farther forward with less vertical range (matches with the clean sketch).
- Neutral Special
- Now uses the new autolink point functionality to make connecting with the multi-hit portion of the attack more consistent.
- Side Special
- Now uses the new autolink point functionality to make connecting with the multi-hit portion of the attack more consistent.
- Up Special
- No longer has a huge horizontal flip when grabbing the ledge from underneath the stage.
- Up Throw
- Removed a stray pixel in animation.
- Parry
- Rough sketches added.
Orcane
- Forward Air
- Corrected some missing pixels.
- Performance online improved as a result of the projectile performance update.
- Down Special
- Performance online improved as a result of the projectile performance update.
Welltaro
- Adjusted “whoosh” sound effect timing for several moves.
Assists
Peppino
- Footstep sounds added to the run cycle.
Stages
Merchant Port
- Walls added to the sides of the terrain.
- Fix bug that caused you to use the aerial version of special moves on the ground if you hadn’t left the ground yet.
FrayTools v0.2.0
Rendering Error / Entity Corruption Bug Fixes
- We have made changes to FrayTools which prevent you from doing certain actions at times in order to prevent opened files from being corrupted. The below are all the cases that seemed to result in an invalid workspace state. In addition, this should address most cases of saving a corrupt .entity file (since you can’t save until a valid state is reached).
- Access to the publish menu while an asset is loading is now prevented.
- Ability to save an asset while the workspace is loading is now prevented.
- Ability to close workspace while it is in the middle of loading is now prevented.
End-User License Agreement
- A formal End User License Agreement has been integrated with the software. You'll be presented with an agreement that must be accepted before being allowed to proceed from that point forward.
Fraymakers Character Template v0.1.1
General
- Replaced BodyStatus.HEAVY_ARMOR references with new DAMAGE_ARMOR constant. (See Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.3 Changelog).
Up Special
- Now uses the new autolink point functionality to make connecting with the multi-hit portion of the attack more consistent.
Fraymakers Custom Content Deep Dive
- Added a warning in the collision box section with regards to rotated hitboxes. This is to add further clarification with regards to restrictions in the collision system.
Fraymakers Metadata Plugin v0.1.2
General
- Introduced new "Autolink Point" point type for Game Objects. This can be used with hitboxes with SpecialAngle.AUTOLINK_STRONGER to specify an alternate position to pull hit foes toward.
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.3
General
- GameObject's angleIsInSpikeThreshold() function promoted to a static method.
- Renamed the BodyStatus HEAVY_ARMOR constant to DAMAGE_ARMOR (functionality is the same as before)
- Added new DAMAGE_RESISTANCE BodyStatus constant. Damage will be reduced by the amount specified by the bodyStatusStrength animation stat when threshold is exceeded.
- Created new LAUNCH_ARMOR BodyStatus constant to assume the role of LAUNCH_RESISTANCE. The LAUNCH_RESISTANCE BodyStatus will cause knockback to be reduced by the amount specified by the bodyStatusStrength animation stat when threshold is exceeded.
- BodyStatus doc strings added
- New CollisionBoxType constant: AUTOLINK
- Replaced GROUNDED_SPIKE GameObjectEvent with SPIKE_RECEIVED
- New ControlsObject field: FULL_HOP
