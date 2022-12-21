 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rank: Warmaster update for 21 December 2022

Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4077

Share · View all patches · Build 10188619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Special Indie Influencer Update!
  • Admiral Helper AI Scouting is fully operational. Nav points are more logical.
  • Requests from the Admiral now show up as objectives, and purges the request message and objective when request is completed.
  • Notifications that normally would be in the inbox, now show up as notifications, and the notifications auto-delete after 30 seconds.
  • Fixed issue with the first line of certain long dialog text being extremely out of posiotn.
  • Fixed issue with other lines of dialog not being aligned on scrollable dialog boxes.
  • Story Teller now added to the campaign. Currently, all it does is process messages, but this is the main launch point for coming content.
  • Fixed issue with Technology and Research names having extra spaces on the ends in the objective text.
  • Various Fixes

Changed files in this update

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link