- Special Indie Influencer Update!
- Admiral Helper AI Scouting is fully operational. Nav points are more logical.
- Requests from the Admiral now show up as objectives, and purges the request message and objective when request is completed.
- Notifications that normally would be in the inbox, now show up as notifications, and the notifications auto-delete after 30 seconds.
- Fixed issue with the first line of certain long dialog text being extremely out of posiotn.
- Fixed issue with other lines of dialog not being aligned on scrollable dialog boxes.
- Story Teller now added to the campaign. Currently, all it does is process messages, but this is the main launch point for coming content.
- Fixed issue with Technology and Research names having extra spaces on the ends in the objective text.
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 21 December 2022
Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4077
