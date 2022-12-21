 Skip to content

Noracam's Slider Challenge update for 21 December 2022

December Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10188553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an arrow that makes it easier to understand the direction of boost
  • Added intermediate points to some sliders and changed their positions
  • Fixed an error where replays and ghosts longer than 45 seconds were not saving correctly
  • Added a hidden slider

