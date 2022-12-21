- Added an arrow that makes it easier to understand the direction of boost
- Added intermediate points to some sliders and changed their positions
- Fixed an error where replays and ghosts longer than 45 seconds were not saving correctly
- Added a hidden slider
Noracam's Slider Challenge update for 21 December 2022
December Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
