KoboldKare update for 21 December 2022

Patch 443_DFDDE8A6

Patch 443_DFDDE8A6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 18+ warning now supports Arabic. (Accidentally missed it in my pass).
  • Resolution can no longer be saved as "0x0_0" in special cases when settings are saved while the game is minimized or shutting down.
  • Star doors now properly remember what their star requirements were on save and load. (Must make a new save).

