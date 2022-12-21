- 18+ warning now supports Arabic. (Accidentally missed it in my pass).
- Resolution can no longer be saved as "0x0_0" in special cases when settings are saved while the game is minimized or shutting down.
- Star doors now properly remember what their star requirements were on save and load. (Must make a new save).
KoboldKare update for 21 December 2022
Patch 443_DFDDE8A6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
