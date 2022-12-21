Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.1

Patch Notes from version 1.1
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed clipping objects on the floor.
- Fix an Issue that made the ending credits invisible.
- Fixed an issue that made Amon be stuck by chains, now the chains have been re-ubicated.
General Changes:
- Changed the UI Text from the Main Menu from "Start" to "New Game", this change was made so it is more specific the functionality of the button
- Changed the Objective Text info to be more specific, this change was made to help players be clearer about their objectives.
- Re-Positioned some AI Patrol Paths in the last level.
Changed files in this update