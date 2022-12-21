 Skip to content

Umbra update for 21 December 2022

Umbra - Update (Patch Notes) v1.1

Build 10188424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes from version 1.1

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed clipping objects on the floor.
  • Fix an Issue that made the ending credits invisible.
  • Fixed an issue that made Amon be stuck by chains, now the chains have been re-ubicated.


General Changes:

  • Changed the UI Text from the Main Menu from "Start" to "New Game", this change was made so it is more specific the functionality of the button
  • Changed the Objective Text info to be more specific, this change was made to help players be clearer about their objectives.
  • Re-Positioned some AI Patrol Paths in the last level.

