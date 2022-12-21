 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 21 December 2022

20 Dec 22 Early Access Build

20 Dec 22 Early Access Build

  • fixed a bug where loading a save with a flipped shaken vehicle counter was causing weirdness.
  • Scenario Editor: added new victory condition Surrender Checks after X Victory Hexes.
  • Scenario Editor: added new unit attribute Artillery Setup Midgame.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
