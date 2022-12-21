20 Dec 22 Early Access Build

- fixed a bug where loading a save with a flipped shaken vehicle counter was causing weirdness.
- Scenario Editor: added new victory condition Surrender Checks after X Victory Hexes.
- Scenario Editor: added new unit attribute Artillery Setup Midgame.
