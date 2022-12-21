 Skip to content

Melatonin update for 21 December 2022

Melatonin bug fixes (221218) (Mac)

  • Fixes bug where tutorial achievement gets triggered sometimes when there was an early or miss
  • Fixes bug where achievements sometimes don't trigger (please leave comment or post in discussions if you are still having this problem)
  • Fixes bug where chapter 2 map background is cut off at the top
  • Fixes bug where players can reach blocked off areas in chapter 5
  • Fixes bug where phone can be angled incorrectly in mashups/remixes
  • Fixes bug where the feedback glow on camera stops triggering in mashups/remixes

