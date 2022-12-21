 Skip to content

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown update for 21 December 2022

Patch 007: Hotfix 12/22/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALL: Fixed Alchemist Guild’s submarine save game bug. FLATSCREEN: Fixed ulta-wide issue with screen resolution

