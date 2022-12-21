ALL: Fixed Alchemist Guild’s submarine save game bug. FLATSCREEN: Fixed ulta-wide issue with screen resolution
Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown update for 21 December 2022
Patch 007: Hotfix 12/22/2022
