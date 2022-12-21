1.0.2 Patch Notes:
- Fixed a bug where some doors would load closed, after already being opened
- Fixed a bug where save files would stop being written
- Added collision to a couple stacks of pog rocks near John Smith's bunker
- Fixed a bug where dying indoors, in caves, and in mines while it’s raining caused rain particles not to appear after players respawned
- Fixed a bug where players could interact with items while dead
- Fixed softlock on a tree near the North Mine
- Fixed softlock on tree near Sgt. Flint’s base
- Fixed a bug where the player camera isn’t animated at all during Charles jumpscare
