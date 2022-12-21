 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Choo-Choo Charles update for 21 December 2022

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10188255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug where some doors would load closed, after already being opened
  • Fixed a bug where save files would stop being written
  • Added collision to a couple stacks of pog rocks near John Smith's bunker
  • Fixed a bug where dying indoors, in caves, and in mines while it’s raining caused rain particles not to appear after players respawned
  • Fixed a bug where players could interact with items while dead
  • Fixed softlock on a tree near the North Mine
  • Fixed softlock on tree near Sgt. Flint’s base
  • Fixed a bug where the player camera isn’t animated at all during Charles jumpscare

Changed files in this update

Depot 1766741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link