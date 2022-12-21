Christmas Fix'ns

Build 0.0139b
- Fixed broken ship path file allowing players to sell there active ship bricking their save game. (easy fix on forums)
- Fixed market station exploit to prevent stations from buying items for more than they sell them. (Regardless of skills and market values)
- Fixed bad image for locker after 138 moved the MOD folder from the assets.
- Adjusted cloaking skills and calculations for energy recharge after cloak field has dissipated.
- Adjusted cloak module mechanic. You must now have an active cloak module to maintain the cloaked field. Turning off the module will dissolve the cloak field regardless of how much power it has stored. This will allow you to disabled the cloak to regain the ability for the ship to recharge its energy.
- Adjusted cloak field mechanic. When using more than one cloak field generator, once the cloak field is established, turning off one of the cloak modules will collapse the field until the second active module can spawn a new one.
- Adjusted the naming of the Active Shield modules, from booster to re-charger to help avoid confusion with passive modules of the same name.
- Adjusted mining and salvage drones AI to check if the parent ship has cargo space to continue operations. If not, they will return to the parent ship but remain active on their task. Clearing cargo will send them back to work.
Changed files in this update