- Added a new weapon: The Browning Automatic Rifle
- Added a new weapon: 1928 Thompson Submachine gun
- Added a new level: Level 297, a capsule hotel
- Made some improvements to level negative 5
- Added a new entity: T34 Tanks
- Added some more "forklift jockey" enemies
- Added interpolation to many weapons
- Standardized the arena weapons layout
- Fixed many bugs
- Made some hitbox changes on the flamethrower and fast food
- Added jamming for the Browning Gun, it may get into other guns soon
- Increased bullet drop on some guns
Have a fun time with the new update!
Changed files in this update