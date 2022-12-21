 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 21 December 2022

V. 2.34

Build 10188113

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new weapon: The Browning Automatic Rifle
  • Added a new weapon: 1928 Thompson Submachine gun
  • Added a new level: Level 297, a capsule hotel
  • Made some improvements to level negative 5
  • Added a new entity: T34 Tanks
  • Added some more "forklift jockey" enemies
  • Added interpolation to many weapons
  • Standardized the arena weapons layout
  • Fixed many bugs
  • Made some hitbox changes on the flamethrower and fast food
  • Added jamming for the Browning Gun, it may get into other guns soon
  • Increased bullet drop on some guns

Have a fun time with the new update!

