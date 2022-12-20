 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 20 December 2022

Patch v1.0.9d Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10188022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Optimized queries to WolfQuest game account on server, to reduce server load.
  • Unclaimable hexes around the cattle ranch are now tinted gray, to be clearer that they are unclaimable.
  • Reduced effect of difficulty level when struggling to escape from ranch trap.
  • Rival pack wolves in Lost River now have varying attributes.
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
  • Animals can still spawn in Floppy's enclosure.
  • Pups won't enter tall grass a northeast rendezvous site.
  • Multiplayer Lobby: Some info not shown in preview panel for Lost River map.
  • In Merriweather house, wolf can glitch into a closed room, forever entombed there.
  • Lost River collectible objects don't glow in scent view.
  • Blank achievement alert appears at certain times.
  • Don't Throw Stones achievement doesn't register if visited in late summer (during Endless Summer quest).
  • Blades landmark sub-achievement doesn't register if visited in early spring (during FInd Den quest).
  • In summertime, red maple tree at Monday Gulch den grows 2x in size.
  • Trekker and Long-Distance Traveller achievements now indicate distance travelled in the notification, and do not appear if player has already unlocked achievement for that distance, to avoid confusion.
  • Various den issues (den opening shrinking not enlarging when being dug out; one den without a hole in the ground; many dens don't glow in scent view)
  • Dachshund levitates when swimming.
  • Dead dogs don't smell.
  • Can't climb onto bed in hunting lodge.
  • Various issues with NPC pathfinding.
  • In certain spots, players can get stuck when leaving the cattle ranch once daytime arrives.
  • Many terrain, water, and environment issues (potholes, gaps in terrain or deep snow, etc.)

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link