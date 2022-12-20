Patch v1.0.9d Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Optimized queries to WolfQuest game account on server, to reduce server load.
- Unclaimable hexes around the cattle ranch are now tinted gray, to be clearer that they are unclaimable.
- Reduced effect of difficulty level when struggling to escape from ranch trap.
- Rival pack wolves in Lost River now have varying attributes.
BUGS FIXED in LOST RIVER:
- Animals can still spawn in Floppy's enclosure.
- Pups won't enter tall grass a northeast rendezvous site.
- Multiplayer Lobby: Some info not shown in preview panel for Lost River map.
- In Merriweather house, wolf can glitch into a closed room, forever entombed there.
- Lost River collectible objects don't glow in scent view.
- Blank achievement alert appears at certain times.
- Don't Throw Stones achievement doesn't register if visited in late summer (during Endless Summer quest).
- Blades landmark sub-achievement doesn't register if visited in early spring (during FInd Den quest).
- In summertime, red maple tree at Monday Gulch den grows 2x in size.
- Trekker and Long-Distance Traveller achievements now indicate distance travelled in the notification, and do not appear if player has already unlocked achievement for that distance, to avoid confusion.
- Various den issues (den opening shrinking not enlarging when being dug out; one den without a hole in the ground; many dens don't glow in scent view)
- Dachshund levitates when swimming.
- Dead dogs don't smell.
- Can't climb onto bed in hunting lodge.
- Various issues with NPC pathfinding.
- In certain spots, players can get stuck when leaving the cattle ranch once daytime arrives.
- Many terrain, water, and environment issues (potholes, gaps in terrain or deep snow, etc.)
Changed files in this update