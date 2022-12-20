 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 20 December 2022

New Quick Build Update Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10187968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed and elements added. ------------------------------------------------------
The bug where the squadrons order got offset and wrong when activating the pause menus is fixed
Several misspelling dialogues were fixed
Several optimizations and loading errors where fixed
Several of the Platforming challenges of Mechanimoren had several bugs fixed that caused impossible to progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link