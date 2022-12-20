The following bugs were fixed and elements added. ------------------------------------------------------
The bug where the squadrons order got offset and wrong when activating the pause menus is fixed
Several misspelling dialogues were fixed
Several optimizations and loading errors where fixed
Several of the Platforming challenges of Mechanimoren had several bugs fixed that caused impossible to progress.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 20 December 2022
New Quick Build Update Fix
The following bugs were fixed and elements added. ------------------------------------------------------
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update