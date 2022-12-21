 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Them's Fightin' Herds update for 21 December 2022

Them's Fightin' Herds - Version 4.0.0 Breakdown

Share · View all patches · Build 10187890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steer clear, Texas is here! The Mane6 team breaks down the patch notes, Texas's design, and some high-level matches featuring the new big-bodied grappler.

Changed files in this update

Them's Fightin' Herds Exe Depot 574982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link