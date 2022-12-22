 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 22 December 2022

Hotfix 1.9.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10187854

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Sensor can now be unallocated by right clicking it

FIX: Maps in new format (savedMap.bytes) downloaded from workshop produced unloadable saves that were not displayed in Menu  
FIX: Rejecting a fulfilled urban contract was is not removing the urban train from the coach yard  
FIX: Station signs where offset to the left after map load  
FIX: Station vist was not logged if long train was forced to stop with the tail outside of a long platform  
FIX: When no custom maps were present, Current Game page did not display correct content: Prague was displayed instead of recently played map or just Continue button was missing```

