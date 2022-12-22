UPDATE: Sensor can now be unallocated by right clicking it
FIX: Maps in new format (savedMap.bytes) downloaded from workshop produced unloadable saves that were not displayed in Menu
FIX: Rejecting a fulfilled urban contract was is not removing the urban train from the coach yard
FIX: Station signs where offset to the left after map load
FIX: Station vist was not logged if long train was forced to stop with the tail outside of a long platform
FIX: When no custom maps were present, Current Game page did not display correct content: Prague was displayed instead of recently played map or just Continue button was missing```
Rail Route update for 22 December 2022
Hotfix 1.9.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
