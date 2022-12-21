Small Content + Fixes Update

-added three new cosmetics!

-Unnamed, a new ring, is unlocked by purchasing the horror-RPG An Outcry on Steam.

-Terroir, a new color set, is unlocked by purchasing the run-and-gun adventure Escape From Terror City on Steam.

-Freedom's Caress, a new nail style, is unlocked by mastering Session 5.

-attempted to fix some enemy collision bugs

-enemies will hang back more and thus will be less likely to push you through certain walls

-if an enemy ends up inside your player collider, it should die instantly now.

-improved health pickup visibility

-cans now have a distinctive outline around them

-candy bars are now larger

-fixed collision on the roulette barrier in Session 10

-optimized decal geometry in Session 9

-doubled weapon spawn rate in Session 16

-fixed an issue where enemies would fall out of bounds and give players impossible amounts of points

-improved the objective display in Session 6

-vastly reduced fall damage when enemy damage is set to minimum in the "Hacks" panel.

-removed excess console logging in Session 5 (this could degrade performance)

-improved enemy visibility on the minimap with new, higher contrast markers

-audio settings should now correctly apply on level startup