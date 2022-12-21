Small Content + Fixes Update

-added three new cosmetics!
-Unnamed, a new ring, is unlocked by purchasing the horror-RPG An Outcry on Steam.
-Terroir, a new color set, is unlocked by purchasing the run-and-gun adventure Escape From Terror City on Steam.
-Freedom's Caress, a new nail style, is unlocked by mastering Session 5.
-attempted to fix some enemy collision bugs
-enemies will hang back more and thus will be less likely to push you through certain walls
-if an enemy ends up inside your player collider, it should die instantly now.
-improved health pickup visibility
-cans now have a distinctive outline around them
-candy bars are now larger
-fixed collision on the roulette barrier in Session 10
-optimized decal geometry in Session 9
-doubled weapon spawn rate in Session 16
-fixed an issue where enemies would fall out of bounds and give players impossible amounts of points
-improved the objective display in Session 6
-vastly reduced fall damage when enemy damage is set to minimum in the "Hacks" panel.
-removed excess console logging in Session 5 (this could degrade performance)
-improved enemy visibility on the minimap with new, higher contrast markers
-audio settings should now correctly apply on level startup
