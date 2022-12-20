Godless Update v0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10187347 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy

We're back with another big content update for Godless, with tons of new features, changes, and fixes! Among the new features is the ability to determine a defeated enemy's Fate, giving you an advantage that can help turn the tide of battle, and Ascension, which grants you a unique passive effect once you've chosen enough Fates. With all of these new game-changing features being added, now is the time to join the Brace Yourself Games Discord if you'd like to provide feedback directly to the developers! With that out of the way, let's dig in!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

New Features

Added Fates! When an enemy is defeated, you can now decide their Fate at the start of the next turn. Fates are positive effects that can help turn the tide of battle.

Added Ascension! Ascension is a new boon that directly relies on Fates. You must unlock this boon in the Library. Every time a Fate is chosen, an Ascension point is added to your total Reach 10 points to Ascend and gain a unique passive effect God of Prosperity (Mercy Points) Whenever an ally is summoned, their health is doubled, but you can't have more than 2 allies in play (not counting the Shrine). God of Blood (Cruelty Points) A Bone Horror is summoned on turn 7. It gains +2/+2 for each unit, enemy or allied, that died in combat. God of War (Honor Points) All allies will retaliate against weaker enemies when attacked, even if they were fatally wounded. ▲ Choosing a consequence now adds Ascension points



Miscellaneous

Enabled Steam trading cards

Changed the roadmap

Added a new difficulty level - Extreme

Changed - Fates and Rituals can now be skipped

Visuals and Audio

Added SFX for new features

Added new VFX for new features

Content

Added new Skill: Arena (fire tile)

Added new Talent: Wild Growth (nature)

Balance Changes

Act 1 Enemies

Enslaved Ogre

▲ Increased health gain per level from 28% to 32%

Archdruid ▲ Increased base attack from 4 to 5 ▼ Decreased attack gain per level from 25% to 0% ▼ Decreased Nature Spirit spawning stats from 7/7 to 5/5

Battle Sorceress ▲ Increased health gain per level from 20% to 24%

Rune Master ▲ Increased health gain per level from 20% to 26%

Talvius ▼ Decreased base health from 92 to 60 ▼ Decreased base attack from 9 to 8 ▼ Decreased damage from Talvius' projectile from 6 to 5 ▲ Increased health gain per level from 15% to 18% ⮂ Changed 2nd Ability Previously: Add +5 health to Talvius if the target is weaker Now: On death, deal 8 damage to enemies adjacent to Talvius and resurrect him with 7 attack and 36 health. Only works once. You get to choose a fate after Talvius resurrects.



Act 1 Tiles

Elvish Temple (accessible in Hard+ difficulties only) ▼ Decreased damage from ability from 5 to 4



Act 2 Enemies

Archaeologist ▲ Increased base health from 43 to 50

Demonologist ▲ Increased base health from 40 to 44

Mechanical Golem ▲ Increased base health from 43 to 48 ▲ Increased base attack from 5 to 6 ▼ Decreased attack gain per level from 20% to 0%

Keelmire ▲ Increased base health from 75 to 82 ▲ Increased base attack from 5 to 6

Galant ▲ Increased base health from 65 to 70 ▲ Increased base attack from 5 to 6

Noxen ▲ Increased base health from 80 to 85



Player Skills

Swordsman ▼ Decreased attack from 6 to 5

Furious Brute ▲ Increased health from 12 to 14

Elementalist ▲ Increased health from 5 to 7



Talents

Veteran ▼ Decreased effect on the first summoned ally each battle from +4/+4 to +3/+4

Flame of Vengeance ▼ Decreased attack buff to allies on player unit death from +2 to +1

Gift of the Forest ▼ Decreased regeneration buff to chosen unit from +5 to +3



Gems

Dragon Skull ⮂ Changed effect Previously: Destroy any adjacent tile. Now: Set the attack of any adjacent unit to this unit's attack.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where copying a copy of a tile spawned a Wasteland or failed to spawn instead of creating a copy of the selected tile

Fixed a softlock state that could occur when Gales pushed a unit (occurred most frequently at high battle speed)

Fixed Grove Keeper's ability affecting the Elvish Temple unintentionally

Fixed the Vicious Hunger being blocked from consuming Shrine's illusions

Fixed being allowed to skip the second event between continents in the tutorial

Fixed inspection mode being available for the Gem tooltip that appears in the middle when crafting

Known Issues