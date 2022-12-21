Patchnotes 12/21/2022

- New Year's fairs are open on the water bodies.
- New Year's gifts are prepared. From 25/12/2022 10am CET (4am EST) to 09/01/2023 10am CET (4am EST), fish with a telescopic rod at the festive location on Mosquito lake and get a chance to catch valuable gifts.
- From 12/23/2022 1am CET (12/22/2022 7pm EST) to 01/09/2023 10am CET (4am EST), the Happy Hour bonus will be valid for all players, and its duration will be doubled for Premium members.
- Implemented automatic saving of the values of the friction brake force and the speed of rotation of the reel selected by the player.
- Added "Remember item in hands" option to the game settings.
- The minimum level of ingame competitions is no longer limited by the water body where the match is being held. The creator can now choose the parameters.
Changed files in this update