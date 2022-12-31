 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 31 December 2022

New Years Expansion!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arcade Games

Dreary Desert

  • Ancient Egypt themed table designed to showcase the upcoming DLC.
  • Shoot Roxy into the corresponding holes to score different point values.
  • Be careful as the holes will spin with the quicksand.

Raccoon Rally

  • Roxy will bounce around in the center of the screen, use the paddle to keep her in the middle.
  • The paddle’s size will decrease over time.
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 25 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 40 points.

Raccoon Roller

  • Roxy will keep rolling around the giant bumper. The bumper will randomly change its speed over time.
  • Survive as long as possible by jumping over Donna's Magic Spell.
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 15 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 25 points.

Epic Egypt DLC

Dwarf Announcer

  • Free for everyone.
  • Loaded with over 90 voice lines.
  • Not useable in Story mode.

Misc.

  • Leaderboards added for the arcade games.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

