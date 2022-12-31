New Years Expansion!

Arcade Games
Dreary Desert
- Ancient Egypt themed table designed to showcase the upcoming DLC.
- Shoot Roxy into the corresponding holes to score different point values.
- Be careful as the holes will spin with the quicksand.
Raccoon Rally
- Roxy will bounce around in the center of the screen, use the paddle to keep her in the middle.
- The paddle’s size will decrease over time.
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 25 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 40 points.
Raccoon Roller
- Roxy will keep rolling around the giant bumper. The bumper will randomly change its speed over time.
- Survive as long as possible by jumping over Donna's Magic Spell.
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 15 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 25 points.
Epic Egypt DLC
- 2 New Ancient Egyptian themed tables with multiple playfields.
- 1 Ball, 6 Cosmetics & 6 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
Dwarf Announcer
- Free for everyone.
- Loaded with over 90 voice lines.
- Not useable in Story mode.
Misc.
- Leaderboards added for the arcade games.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
