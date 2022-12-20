RELEASE NOTES v0.2022.018

Balance
- With the Infected Guards now having bright laser beams giving away their approach, their attack range and movement speed have been increased slightly to compensate (they were far too easy to avoid).
Improvements
- When attempting to Shift, but the target is blocked, a red exclamation icon will now be shown at the blocking location.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the default laser pistol would hit the player instead of shooting ahead.
- Now correctly hiding the Power Core quantity info in the HUD while not in active gameplay (for example, a message box is showing).
Changed files in this update