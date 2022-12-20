 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 20 December 2022

RELEASE NOTES v0.2022.018

Build 10187248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • With the Infected Guards now having bright laser beams giving away their approach, their attack range and movement speed have been increased slightly to compensate (they were far too easy to avoid).

Improvements

  • When attempting to Shift, but the target is blocked, a red exclamation icon will now be shown at the blocking location.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the default laser pistol would hit the player instead of shooting ahead.
  • Now correctly hiding the Power Core quantity info in the HUD while not in active gameplay (for example, a message box is showing).

