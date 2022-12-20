 Skip to content

Grandiose update for 20 December 2022

Grandiose 3.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10187107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made some adjustments, and corrected some imperfections.

  • Some keys were not linked to their listed actions in the keychanging system.
  • The tutorial page was not disappearing due to a database calculation problem.

