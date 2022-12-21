 Skip to content

Endless ATC update for 21 December 2022

Update V5.2.3: Added sound menu, and some small adjustments

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added a sound menu with adjustable volumes.

  • Minor adjustments:

    • Game saves after completing a scenario, to avoid losing progression in case the autosave on exit fails.
    • Planes won't backtrack anymore after landing at London City, because planes can use a taxiway in real life.
    • For custom airports, the wake turbulence minima can be adjusted. See the 'wake' property in the [airspace] section of example.txt.

  • Bug fix for departures that did not request further climb even when they were flying at a too low altitude.

