UPDATE 1.2.5

1.2.5
- Fixed: Story progress issues if exiting the game while fighting bots at the start of Chapter 5.
- Fixed: Rare bug that prevents progression in Virtual Arena when killing drones by throwing items.
- Fixed: Balloons can no longer float under ground.
- Fixed: Enemies could sometimes stay invisible on the screen (but still with collisions) when throw into pits.
- Fixed: Using quotation marks when renaming saves would trim the description.
- Fixed: Number of tiles of conveyor belt was incorrectly reduced.
- Fixed: Items falling in a circle of conveyor belts no longer make a lot of noise.
- Fixed: Player in a circle of conveyor belts can no longer attack constantly.
(Rvs 17436)
