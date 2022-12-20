 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 20 December 2022

UPDATE 1.2.5

  • Fixed: Story progress issues if exiting the game while fighting bots at the start of Chapter 5.
  • Fixed: Rare bug that prevents progression in Virtual Arena when killing drones by throwing items.
  • Fixed: Balloons can no longer float under ground.
  • Fixed: Enemies could sometimes stay invisible on the screen (but still with collisions) when throw into pits.
  • Fixed: Using quotation marks when renaming saves would trim the description.
  • Fixed: Number of tiles of conveyor belt was incorrectly reduced.
  • Fixed: Items falling in a circle of conveyor belts no longer make a lot of noise.
  • Fixed: Player in a circle of conveyor belts can no longer attack constantly.
