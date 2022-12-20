Patch 1.1.4

Major
- Fixed issue where character stopped in the middle of the map
Minor
- Fixed Shatter warrior skill not working as intended
- "Bleed on hit" now inflicts a portion of the physical damage from your weapon (such as the Razor sword), as intended
- Fixed bleeding damage% on Razor unique sword applied correctly in v1.1.3
- Defeating a boss in Niflheim now de-spawns its minions
- Skills are now castable outside combat again (after a level has completed)
- Golem now has the correct level when entering the Golem's lair
- Offline gains are now based on the highest stage completed, not the highest stage unlocked
Changed files in this update