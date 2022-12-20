 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nordicandia update for 20 December 2022

Patch 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10186963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Fixed issue where character stopped in the middle of the map

Minor

  • Fixed Shatter warrior skill not working as intended
  • "Bleed on hit" now inflicts a portion of the physical damage from your weapon (such as the Razor sword), as intended
  • Fixed bleeding damage% on Razor unique sword applied correctly in v1.1.3
  • Defeating a boss in Niflheim now de-spawns its minions
  • Skills are now castable outside combat again (after a level has completed)
  • Golem now has the correct level when entering the Golem's lair
  • Offline gains are now based on the highest stage completed, not the highest stage unlocked

Changed files in this update

Nordicandia Content Depot 1503791
  • Loading history…
Nordicandia Content Linux Depot 1503792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link