 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psihanul update for 20 December 2022

Final patch 1.0v!

Share · View all patches · Build 10186806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • Light optimization, now the game works on weaker video cards.
  • Fixed the work of weapons in slow motion.
  • Added more openings and exits in the location, now you will be less likely to be at a dead end.
  • Added new achievements.
  • Improved AI.
  • NPCs will now become stronger with each wave.
  • Fixed a bug with invisible weapons.
  • Fixed a bug (partially) to prevent us from going through walls.
  • Added a pause during the game, now you can move away to eat :B
  • Fixed player height, now you are not a two-meter guy.
  • And many other things I don't remember...

Changed files in this update

Hephaestus Content Depot 1152001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link