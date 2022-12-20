Final patch 1.0v!

Full list of changes:
- Light optimization, now the game works on weaker video cards.
- Fixed the work of weapons in slow motion.
- Added more openings and exits in the location, now you will be less likely to be at a dead end.
- Added new achievements.
- Improved AI.
- NPCs will now become stronger with each wave.
- Fixed a bug with invisible weapons.
- Fixed a bug (partially) to prevent us from going through walls.
- Added a pause during the game, now you can move away to eat :B
- Fixed player height, now you are not a two-meter guy.
- And many other things I don't remember...
