Saga Cube update for 20 December 2022

December 20, 2022 Patch Note

December 20, 2022 · Build 10186724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug fixed.

  • Addition of an image to facilitate understanding in the "Egypt" level.

  • Modification of the objective texts in order to facilitate understanding in the "Dungeons" level.

  • Added a wooden box in the "intro" level to introduce the mechanics of moving objects.

  • Changed how the door works in the "Intro" level

Changed files in this update

