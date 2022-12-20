-
Bug fixed.
-
Addition of an image to facilitate understanding in the "Egypt" level.
-
Modification of the objective texts in order to facilitate understanding in the "Dungeons" level.
-
Added a wooden box in the "intro" level to introduce the mechanics of moving objects.
-
Changed how the door works in the "Intro" level
Saga Cube update for 20 December 2022
December 20, 2022 Patch Note
