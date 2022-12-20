 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Corpse Box Racers update for 20 December 2022

Hotfix version 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10186481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for the following:

  • [Community Reported] Fixed collision on the Hell statues in the Hub World
  • [Community Reported] Fixed default sound effect volume

Thank you all for all the support!
/Kabi

Changed files in this update

Depot 1385681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385682
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385683
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link