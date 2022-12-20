Hotfix 3.8

- added ability to edit worlds from the Local tab (pen button near the trash / delete button)
- added /unlockallcostumes and /unlockallcrafts cheats, these cheats only allow unlocking "for yourself" and are safe to be granted to individual players which are supposed to unlock everything
- added /unlockallcostumesforplayer and /unlockallcraftsforplayer cheats, IMPORTANT: do not grant these cheats to untrusted players, these cheats allow unlocking costumes / crafts for any other player by name
- doubled paint intensity of the normal Canvas Set to try and recover the bloom it had on the legacy version even if unintended
- made client and server more resilient against mod.io failures
- added "?" button leading the guide from in-game (Server Browser, Player List, Edit/View World Settings)
- added "last join" feature to the Server Browser
- added ability to sort Server Browser worlds in various ways, start from alphabetic order and have the selection be remembered across reloads
- add link to owner Steam profile above screenshot in world preview of Server Browser
- compact info at the bottom of the world card previews to give more room to descriptions
- added some sounds to the Server Browser, many more interactions still need adding sounds for audio feedback
- removed Access Request button from the Playerlist if the world isn't currently using the Whitelist system
- have World Settings / Edit page from in-world reference a local version of the Creatisprites Picker instead of the one running on the Webadmin of the world you're playing in
- add link to the Creatisprites Picker to the Webadmin menu as well
- increased spacing under the Creatisprites grid
- add AFK check, warning and timeout settings to the World Options
- added options to disable Treasures in the World Settings
- added options to override Treasures and Traders in Claim Settings
- fixed Cornerstone losing progress and erroring out after completion / autobuild
- fix Phasers not allowing some blocks (Mossy Ashenwood, Cragwood with Vines and similar)
- fix some missing Cornerstone hints and swap materials for some blocks (same "combo" blocks as Mossy Ashenwood as above)
- improved wording of "Default Player Permission" in the Advanced Claim Settings
- fixed temporary error blocks autobuilding gates, curtains and trapdoors
- possibly finally nailed down bug capping claim purchase to 256
- potentially fix Sensors and other blocks with interaction erroring out after reloading, any broken instances you may have already placed may require pulling and replacing, if you haven't done a lot of work on a migrated world, try migrating it again
- fix error trying to migrate a world without a screenshot
- fixed claims not overriding fire and TNT world options correctly
- fixed overlooked black masking on kitchen cabinet, rambrew soda, haunted mirror and western mount
- improve support for migrating very old worlds with unexpected data
- disallow toggling Creator Mode via the H key other than in the normal playing screen (prevents toggling it while in menus / inventory / chests and so forth)
- tweak text for Toggle Creator Mode and Slot/Block Info keybindings in the settings
- made /aimed cheat more strict by default (only matches blocks with the same exact block type, rotation and color) but allow relaxing the matching rule to be only one or two of block type, color and rotation
- the /polyline cheat has been renamed to /poly only and has been largely overhauled, check the Manage / View Cheats info from the playerlist or run /poly only in the chat to get a list of actions
- added /markers cheat to customize duration and colors of default test / action markers of the various worldedit cheats
- added clientside Netstats page (signal / bars button on the Player List)
- added TemplateOverridePath support to server.json (that position will be used to look for /templates and /dltemplates) - just like with the other overrides, it's up to the player to move any existing files from the old position to the new one, or trash them if not needed anymore
- Rebalanced coin drop rate
- Added plain concrete block
- Fixed missing Night Hoglet pet loot tables
- Updated / added unlock requirements for multiple crafts
- Better "used" text on coins
- Fixed missing craft quantity for iron roof slopes
- Added some missing ingredient items to ranching reward loot tables
- Feathers can now be used as a weak fuel for the forge
- Rocket Packs are now repairable
- Disabled obsolete Adventure Gate and Checkpoint items. Will add new cosmetic versions in a future update.
- Added better "unlocked by" messaging for crafts that are unlocked via quest completion.
- Fixed missing "found" text for a few items used as unlock requirements
- Added Medieval, Sci-Fi, Hidden Temple, and Industrial sword crafts to the appropriate bundles as quest rewards
- Added Gold, Legendary Gold, and Rainbownator Sword recipes as rare drops from Keepas.
Creativerse update for 20 December 2022
Hotfix 3.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Playful Steam Game OSX Depot Depot 280791
- Loading history…
Playful Steam Game Windows Depot Depot 280792
- Loading history…
Electron App Win Depot 280793
- Loading history…
Electron App OSX Depot 280794
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update