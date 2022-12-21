📢 Maintenance at Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The maintenance period could be adjusted due to technical issues, if the issue occurs, we will be going to share the announcement immediately.
PST: Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00
CET: Dec 21st 11:00 - 13:00
KST: Dec 21st 19:00 - 21:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Update Details🚧
🔧World🔧
- Relocated NPC ‘Cyclops’ to Danger Level 3
🔧Convenience function🔧
- Changed the color of abnormal status effect icons based on body temperature of character
- Previous : Green when close to basal body temperature(36.5), red when it is far from it
- Fixed : Light blue when body temperature is low, pink when body temperature is high
- Improved facility phase controller range display method
- Positive effects are marked in green, negative effects in red
🔧Balance🔧
- Added 2 new types of radiation-related armor
- Hazmat Helmet
Materials : Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
Production time : 30s
Durability : 100
Radiation : 10%
Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea
Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea
- Hazmat Pants
Materials: Fine Fiber 2ea / Fine Metal 2ea / Fine Terrasite 2ea
Production time: 30s
Durability: 200
Radiation: 30%
Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
- Adjusted stats on grenades and mines
- Frag Grenade : Min. Damage: 50 > 30, Max. Damage: 80 > 100, Building Damage: 30% > 3%
- Cluster Grenade : Min. Damage: 60 > 50, Max. Damage: 100 > 120, Building Damage: 30% -> 3%,
- Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%
- Cluster Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%
※ Known Issues: The current Mine’s building damage rate: 3% will be polished with later update.
- Adjusted stats on 2 types of Designated marksman rifles(DMR)
- Energy DMR
* Damage: 26 > 27, DPS: 234 > 243, Magazine Capacity: 12 rounds > 15 rounds, Piercing: 10% > 4%
- DMR SW-1
* Damage: 30 > 32, Rate of Fire: 0.210s -> 0.135s, DPS: 150 > 256
- Adjusted stats on 2 types of Tier 4 Assault Rifles
- Assault Rifle DVG14
* Rate of Fire: 0.108s > 0.098s, DPS: 260 > 286, Magazine Capacity: 30 rounds > 35 rounds
- Energy Assault Rifle EC MK-III
* Rate of Fire: 0.128s > 0.120s, DPS: 224 > 252, Magazine Capacity: 35 rounds > 40 rounds
- Fixed consumption according to the number of building parts of the Housing
- Previous: 1x up to 144 ea, 4x from 624 ea
- Fixed: 1x up to 144, then increases by 0.004 per building part. However, 4x from 894 ea
- Modified the power consumption level of the building parts of the Housing
- LV.1 - 0.01/s > 0.005/s
- LV2. - 0.02/s > 0.01/s
- LV3 - 0.03/s > 0.015/s
- Adjusted stats of Turrets
- Increased Turret attack speed
Turret-L Lv.1 : 0.28s > 0.25s / Lv.2 : 0.23s > 0.2s / Lv.3 : 0.2s > 0.15s
Turret-E Lv.1 : 0.27s > 0.23s / Lv.2 : 0.24s > 0.18s / Lv.3 : 0.18s > 0.13s
Turret-S Lv.1 : 0.4s > 0.3s / Lv.2 : 0.35s > 0.25s / Lv.3 : 0.3s > 0.2s
Precision Turret-E : 0.18s > 0.13s
* Interceptor Turret : 3.00s > 1s
- Increased HP by 200 on all turrets
- Increased Precision Rate(bullet collection rate) 20% (Interceptor Turret: 60%, Precision Turret: excluded)
- Changed Cyclops spot event NPC
- Cyclops > Cyclops Tracker
- Adjusted power consumption of Forge
- Max. 100/m > Max. 250/m
- Adjusted building parts HP of Housing
- Tier 1: 3,000 > 5,000 / Tier 2: 8,000 > 10,000 / Tier 3: 13,000> 15,000
- However, Garage Door is adjusted as Tier 1: 7,000 > 10,000, Tier 2: 13,000 > 15,000
- Adjusted Secure Crate hacking success rate
- Increased Christmas event resource Max. stack size (100 > 200)
🔧Buf fix and ETCs🔧
- Fixed: unusual accumulating issue at ranking point.
- The excess points caused by bugs will be retrieved.
- Vulcan will now recognize the character behind the mountable Juggernaut.
- Fixed an issue when selecting item journal icon in crafting UI moves the user to Lobby
- Fixed the abnormal effect error on Integrated Facility Manager
- Fixed the unusual messages displayed when being killed by Turrets installed at Housing
- Fixed the issue the invitation tickets doesn’t show up while inviting via building core
- Fixed issue that NPC is showing abnormal behavior at stairs.
- Fixed the issue of the Vulcan’s narrow sight.
- Fixed malfunctioning issue of the radiation immunity rate gets higher than 100%
- Added save function and CMD command) for Custom server
- For details, please refer to the Dysterra Creating Custom Server Guide.
- Hazmet Set’s name is now updated.
- Hazmet helmet → Hazmat Suit Helmet
- Hazmet shirt → Hazmat Upper Suit
- Hazmet Pants → Hazmat Lower Suit
- Updated messages on turrets
- Previous : Can be installed on a foundation of a building or on the ground.
- Updated: Can be installed on a foundation or floor/ceiling.
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
Changed files in this update