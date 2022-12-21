📢 Maintenance at Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The maintenance period could be adjusted due to technical issues, if the issue occurs, we will be going to share the announcement immediately.

PST: Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00

CET: Dec 21st 11:00 - 13:00

KST: Dec 21st 19:00 - 21:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that location when the maintenance starts.

🔧World🔧

Relocated NPC ‘Cyclops’ to Danger Level 3

🔧Convenience function🔧

Changed the color of abnormal status effect icons based on body temperature of character

Previous : Green when close to basal body temperature(36.5), red when it is far from it

Fixed : Light blue when body temperature is low, pink when body temperature is high

Improved facility phase controller range display method

Positive effects are marked in green, negative effects in red

🔧Balance🔧

Added 2 new types of radiation-related armor

Hazmat Helmet

Materials : Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea

Production time : 30s

Durability : 100

Radiation : 10%

Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea

Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea

Materials: Fine Fiber 2ea / Fine Metal 2ea / Fine Terrasite 2ea

Production time: 30s

Durability: 200

Radiation: 30%

Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea

Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea

Adjusted stats on grenades and mines

Frag Grenade : Min. Damage: 50 > 30, Max. Damage: 80 > 100, Building Damage: 30% > 3%

Cluster Grenade : Min. Damage: 60 > 50, Max. Damage: 100 > 120, Building Damage: 30% -> 3%,

Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%

Cluster Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%

※ Known Issues: The current Mine’s building damage rate: 3% will be polished with later update.

Adjusted stats on 2 types of Designated marksman rifles(DMR)

Energy DMR

* Damage: 26 > 27, DPS: 234 > 243, Magazine Capacity: 12 rounds > 15 rounds, Piercing: 10% > 4%

* Damage: 30 > 32, Rate of Fire: 0.210s -> 0.135s, DPS: 150 > 256

Adjusted stats on 2 types of Tier 4 Assault Rifles

Assault Rifle DVG14

* Rate of Fire: 0.108s > 0.098s, DPS: 260 > 286, Magazine Capacity: 30 rounds > 35 rounds

* Rate of Fire: 0.128s > 0.120s, DPS: 224 > 252, Magazine Capacity: 35 rounds > 40 rounds

Fixed consumption according to the number of building parts of the Housing

Previous: 1x up to 144 ea, 4x from 624 ea

Fixed: 1x up to 144, then increases by 0.004 per building part. However, 4x from 894 ea

Modified the power consumption level of the building parts of the Housing

LV.1 - 0.01/s > 0.005/s

LV2. - 0.02/s > 0.01/s

LV3 - 0.03/s > 0.015/s

Adjusted stats of Turrets

Increased Turret attack speed

Turret-L Lv.1 : 0.28s > 0.25s / Lv.2 : 0.23s > 0.2s / Lv.3 : 0.2s > 0.15s

Turret-E Lv.1 : 0.27s > 0.23s / Lv.2 : 0.24s > 0.18s / Lv.3 : 0.18s > 0.13s

Turret-S Lv.1 : 0.4s > 0.3s / Lv.2 : 0.35s > 0.25s / Lv.3 : 0.3s > 0.2s

Precision Turret-E : 0.18s > 0.13s

* Interceptor Turret : 3.00s > 1s

Increased Precision Rate(bullet collection rate) 20% (Interceptor Turret: 60%, Precision Turret: excluded)

Changed Cyclops spot event NPC

Cyclops > Cyclops Tracker

Adjusted power consumption of Forge

Max. 100/m > Max. 250/m

Adjusted building parts HP of Housing

Tier 1: 3,000 > 5,000 / Tier 2: 8,000 > 10,000 / Tier 3: 13,000> 15,000

However, Garage Door is adjusted as Tier 1: 7,000 > 10,000, Tier 2: 13,000 > 15,000

Adjusted Secure Crate hacking success rate Increased Christmas event resource Max. stack size (100 > 200)

🔧Buf fix and ETCs🔧

Fixed: unusual accumulating issue at ranking point.

The excess points caused by bugs will be retrieved.

Vulcan will now recognize the character behind the mountable Juggernaut. Fixed an issue when selecting item journal icon in crafting UI moves the user to Lobby Fixed the abnormal effect error on Integrated Facility Manager Fixed the unusual messages displayed when being killed by Turrets installed at Housing Fixed the issue the invitation tickets doesn’t show up while inviting via building core Fixed issue that NPC is showing abnormal behavior at stairs. Fixed the issue of the Vulcan’s narrow sight. Fixed malfunctioning issue of the radiation immunity rate gets higher than 100% Added save function and CMD command) for Custom server

For details, please refer to the Dysterra Creating Custom Server Guide.

Hazmet Set’s name is now updated.

Hazmet helmet → Hazmat Suit Helmet

Hazmet shirt → Hazmat Upper Suit

Hazmet Pants → Hazmat Lower Suit

Updated messages on turrets

Previous : Can be installed on a foundation of a building or on the ground.

Updated: Can be installed on a foundation or floor/ceiling.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!