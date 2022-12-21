 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 21 December 2022

📢 Maintenance at Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00(PST) & Update Details

Last edited by Wendy

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The maintenance period could be adjusted due to technical issues, if the issue occurs, we will be going to share the announcement immediately.

PST: Dec 21st 02:00 - 04:00

CET: Dec 21st 11:00 - 13:00
KST: Dec 21st 19:00 - 21:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Update Details🚧

🔧World🔧
  1. Relocated NPC ‘Cyclops’ to Danger Level 3
🔧Convenience function🔧
  1. Changed the color of abnormal status effect icons based on body temperature of character
  • Previous : Green when close to basal body temperature(36.5), red when it is far from it
  • Fixed : Light blue when body temperature is low, pink when body temperature is high
  1. Improved facility phase controller range display method
  • Positive effects are marked in green, negative effects in red
🔧Balance🔧
  1. Added 2 new types of radiation-related armor
  • Hazmat Helmet
    　 Materials : Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
    　     Production time : 30s
    　 Durability : 100
    　     Radiation : 10%
    　 Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea
    　     Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea
  • Hazmat Pants
    　 Materials: Fine Fiber 2ea / Fine Metal 2ea / Fine Terrasite 2ea
    　     Production time: 30s
    　 Durability: 200
    　     Radiation: 30%
    　 Repair Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
    　     Recycle Recipe : Fine Metal 1ea / Fine Fiber 1ea / Fine Terrasite 1ea
  1. Adjusted stats on grenades and mines
  • Frag Grenade : Min. Damage: 50 > 30, Max. Damage: 80 > 100, Building Damage: 30% > 3%
  • Cluster Grenade : Min. Damage: 60 > 50, Max. Damage: 100 > 120, Building Damage: 30% -> 3%,
  • Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%
  • Cluster Land Mine : Building Damage: 30% > 0%
    ※ Known Issues: The current Mine’s building damage rate: 3% will be polished with later update.
  1. Adjusted stats on 2 types of Designated marksman rifles(DMR)
  • Energy DMR
    　* Damage: 26 > 27, DPS: 234 > 243, Magazine Capacity: 12 rounds > 15 rounds, Piercing: 10% > 4%
  • DMR SW-1
    　* Damage: 30 > 32, Rate of Fire: 0.210s -> 0.135s, DPS: 150 > 256
  1. Adjusted stats on 2 types of Tier 4 Assault Rifles
  • Assault Rifle DVG14
    　* Rate of Fire: 0.108s > 0.098s, DPS: 260 > 286, Magazine Capacity: 30 rounds > 35 rounds
  • Energy Assault Rifle EC MK-III
    　* Rate of Fire: 0.128s > 0.120s, DPS: 224 > 252, Magazine Capacity: 35 rounds > 40 rounds
  1. Fixed consumption according to the number of building parts of the Housing
  • Previous: 1x up to 144 ea, 4x from 624 ea
  • Fixed: 1x up to 144, then increases by 0.004 per building part. However, 4x from 894 ea
  1. Modified the power consumption level of the building parts of the Housing
  • LV.1 - 0.01/s > 0.005/s
  • LV2. - 0.02/s > 0.01/s
  • LV3 - 0.03/s > 0.015/s
  1. Adjusted stats of Turrets
  • Increased Turret attack speed
    　 Turret-L Lv.1 : 0.28s > 0.25s / Lv.2 : 0.23s > 0.2s / Lv.3 : 0.2s > 0.15s
    　     Turret-E Lv.1 : 0.27s > 0.23s / Lv.2 : 0.24s > 0.18s / Lv.3 : 0.18s > 0.13s
    　 Turret-S Lv.1 : 0.4s > 0.3s / Lv.2 : 0.35s > 0.25s / Lv.3 : 0.3s > 0.2s
    　     Precision Turret-E : 0.18s > 0.13s
    　* Interceptor Turret : 3.00s > 1s
  • Increased HP by 200 on all turrets
  • Increased Precision Rate(bullet collection rate) 20% (Interceptor Turret: 60%, Precision Turret: excluded)
  1. Changed Cyclops spot event NPC
  • Cyclops > Cyclops Tracker
  1. Adjusted power consumption of Forge
  • Max. 100/m > Max. 250/m
  1. Adjusted building parts HP of Housing
  • Tier 1: 3,000 > 5,000 / Tier 2: 8,000 > 10,000 / Tier 3: 13,000> 15,000
  • However, Garage Door is adjusted as Tier 1: 7,000 > 10,000, Tier 2: 13,000 > 15,000
  1. Adjusted Secure Crate hacking success rate
  2. Increased Christmas event resource Max. stack size (100 > 200)
🔧Buf fix and ETCs🔧
  1. Fixed: unusual accumulating issue at ranking point.
  • The excess points caused by bugs will be retrieved.
  1. Vulcan will now recognize the character behind the mountable Juggernaut.
  2. Fixed an issue when selecting item journal icon in crafting UI moves the user to Lobby
  3. Fixed the abnormal effect error on Integrated Facility Manager
  4. Fixed the unusual messages displayed when being killed by Turrets installed at Housing
  5. Fixed the issue the invitation tickets doesn’t show up while inviting via building core
  6. Fixed issue that NPC is showing abnormal behavior at stairs.
  7. Fixed the issue of the Vulcan’s narrow sight.
  8. Fixed malfunctioning issue of the radiation immunity rate gets higher than 100%
  9. Added save function and CMD command) for Custom server
  1. Hazmet Set’s name is now updated.
  • Hazmet helmet → Hazmat Suit Helmet
  • Hazmet shirt → Hazmat Upper Suit
  • Hazmet Pants → Hazmat Lower Suit
  1. Updated messages on turrets
  • Previous : Can be installed on a foundation of a building or on the ground.
  • Updated: Can be installed on a foundation or floor/ceiling.

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

