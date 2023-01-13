v1.4.4 - Fixes and Improvements

Dear Players,

Today we release a new minor update with various fixes and improvements!

Thanks to all the players who have given us feedback and requested changes. This update brings some much needed improvements in specific areas.

Please see the patch notes below for full details.

We are hard at work on the next major update and plan to make a big announcement soon!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.4.4

Fix - Improved accuracy of aircraft when engaging moving targets with unguided weapons

Fix - Improved enemy aircraft takeoff from land-based runways so they are less likely to crash into cliffs/trees

Fix - Disabled obsolete camera stabilisation modes for stationary turrets

Fix - Destroyed ships no longer cause gaps in formation when supporting the carrier

Fix - Missile targeting behaviour is consistent with target diamonds displayed on attachment HUDs

Fix - Fixed island turrets not spawning in close proximity to drydock

Fix - Fixed actuated camera being able to rotate infinitely on Y-axis