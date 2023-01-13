v1.4.4 - Fixes and Improvements

Dear Players,
Today we release a new minor update with various fixes and improvements!
Thanks to all the players who have given us feedback and requested changes. This update brings some much needed improvements in specific areas.
Please see the patch notes below for full details.
We are hard at work on the next major update and plan to make a big announcement soon!
Much love <3,
The Carrier Command Developers
v1.4.4
Fix - Improved accuracy of aircraft when engaging moving targets with unguided weapons
Fix - Improved enemy aircraft takeoff from land-based runways so they are less likely to crash into cliffs/trees
Fix - Disabled obsolete camera stabilisation modes for stationary turrets
Fix - Destroyed ships no longer cause gaps in formation when supporting the carrier
Fix - Missile targeting behaviour is consistent with target diamonds displayed on attachment HUDs
Fix - Fixed island turrets not spawning in close proximity to drydock
Fix - Fixed actuated camera being able to rotate infinitely on Y-axis
Changed files in this update