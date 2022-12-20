GIBZ Update - 2022-12-20

- Updated dependencies (Potential fix for white texture issue when using high resolution sprites)
- Tweaked gatling defence tutorial message
- Added visual aid to "press start to join" message on main menu
- Removed black bars from main menu on ultra-wide resolutions
- Fixed fullscreen windowed mode on ultra-wide screens
- Fixed some perks showing wrong icons when using high resolution sprites
- Fixed rare case where "All Perks" achievement was not awarded when last perk unlocked was the "kill 4 bosses" achievement
- Fixed a few possible errors/crashes
GIBZ update for 20 December 2022
