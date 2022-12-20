 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GIBZ update for 20 December 2022

GIBZ Update - 2022-12-20

Share · View all patches · Build 10186262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated dependencies (Potential fix for white texture issue when using high resolution sprites)
  • Tweaked gatling defence tutorial message
  • Added visual aid to "press start to join" message on main menu
  • Removed black bars from main menu on ultra-wide resolutions
  • Fixed fullscreen windowed mode on ultra-wide screens
  • Fixed some perks showing wrong icons when using high resolution sprites
  • Fixed rare case where "All Perks" achievement was not awarded when last perk unlocked was the "kill 4 bosses" achievement
  • Fixed a few possible errors/crashes

Changed files in this update

GIBZ Content Depot 448321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link