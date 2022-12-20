 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 20 December 2022

0.8.38 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10186168 · Last edited by Wendy

Adjustments

  • Set build limits (up to 5)
  • Set fog for each map.
  • Item sizes have been returned.
  • Animation size has been reverted.
  • Moved the position of the weapon UI according to the equipment.

