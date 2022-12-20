Jylko - V.0.3

Major Changes :
- Global and Major Improvement of the visual quality (Lights and Effects)
- Heart System replacing the previous life bar system / full and half
- Extra Heart
- Global UI improvement
- 2 New items : Scroll of Life and Renewal Scroll
They allow to give you a heart, and to renewal the items in the shop
- Deletion of the "survival" part with all the craft stuff. Will be replaced by something else later :)
Other Changes
- Some sound effects have been reworked
- For a more dynamic gameplay : the speed of the enemies has increased. All items bring you more stats and your projectile start with a better speed.
- Adding a roadmap in-game
- Adding controls in the pause menu
- Leaderboards have been reset
- Some dificulty balance (need feedback)
