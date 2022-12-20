 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 20 December 2022

Jylko - V.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10185960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes :

  • Global and Major Improvement of the visual quality (Lights and Effects)
  • Heart System replacing the previous life bar system / full and half
  • Extra Heart
  • Global UI improvement
  • 2 New items : Scroll of Life and Renewal Scroll
    They allow to give you a heart, and to renewal the items in the shop
  • Deletion of the "survival" part with all the craft stuff. Will be replaced by something else later :)

Other Changes

  • Some sound effects have been reworked
  • For a more dynamic gameplay : the speed of the enemies has increased. All items bring you more stats and your projectile start with a better speed.
  • Adding a roadmap in-game
  • Adding controls in the pause menu
  • Leaderboards have been reset
  • Some dificulty balance (need feedback)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link