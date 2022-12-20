 Skip to content

Chained Echoes update for 20 December 2022

Patch Notes v. 1.04

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, patch v. 1.04 is live on Steam. Other platforms will follow soon.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Glenn from learning a certain skill leaving him with 1 GS at the end of the game
  • Fixed getting the item reward for avoiding optional battles in Phyon Oasis
  • Fixed a bug where enemies were unable to take a turn once a character reached a certain speed
  • Fixed a bug in the boss battle in Raminas Tower
  • Fixed a display bug in the crystal inventory when throwing away crystals
  • Fixed inventory not showing all crystals
  • Fixed Mikah’s Ultra Move killing an enemy over and over
  • Fixed a bug regarding HP on level up (characters now have a bit more HP)
  • Fixed some strings missing a translation
  • Fixed a save load position issue in the quest Into The Maelstrom
  • Fixed Crit Damage Up
  • Fixed other minor issues
  • Changed: Agility stat raised by equipment and passive now clamps at 50 (raising agi in battle can get past this limit. This change needs more testing but this should fix a few problems for the moment)
  • Changed: Agi Up stats
  • Changed: Agi Up crystals have the same chance to drop like other stat up crystals
  • Changed: Glenn now learns TP Cost Down instead of Chemistry

Cheers
Matthias

