Patch Notes v. 1.04

Hello, patch v. 1.04 is live on Steam. Other platforms will follow soon.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Glenn from learning a certain skill leaving him with 1 GS at the end of the game
- Fixed getting the item reward for avoiding optional battles in Phyon Oasis
- Fixed a bug where enemies were unable to take a turn once a character reached a certain speed
- Fixed a bug in the boss battle in Raminas Tower
- Fixed a display bug in the crystal inventory when throwing away crystals
- Fixed inventory not showing all crystals
- Fixed Mikah’s Ultra Move killing an enemy over and over
- Fixed a bug regarding HP on level up (characters now have a bit more HP)
- Fixed some strings missing a translation
- Fixed a save load position issue in the quest Into The Maelstrom
- Fixed Crit Damage Up
- Fixed other minor issues
- Changed: Agility stat raised by equipment and passive now clamps at 50 (raising agi in battle can get past this limit. This change needs more testing but this should fix a few problems for the moment)
- Changed: Agi Up stats
- Changed: Agi Up crystals have the same chance to drop like other stat up crystals
- Changed: Glenn now learns TP Cost Down instead of Chemistry
Cheers
Matthias
