Patch Notes 1.1.0

Hey everyone! Happy Holidays!
We're back again with another patch fixing up some small things as well as improving some others. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there! Now onto the notes!
Fixes:
- Fix Boss Fire entrance
- Fix Checkpoints on level 2 Valley
- Fix static water on level 2 Water
- Visual adjustments on Thunder, Fire, Heaven, People and Valley levels
- Extra colliders on level 2 Thunder
Changed files in this update