EarthRoyale update for 20 December 2022

V12.01.03

Build 10185746

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where country didn't change it's alliance data to neutral after leaving
  • Fixed bug where Referendum have attacking nations as victim
  • Fixed bug where nuclear sites markers doesn't disapear when turned of
  • Pause menu text toggles now update all texts and not only the one being toggled
  • Fixed bug where the text updates in settings updated wrong button texts
  • Countries can no longer change name to ""
  • Fixed Unions happening but also trying to find a new event after
  • Fixed culture unions not ignoring short names

Changed files in this update

