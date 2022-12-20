- Fixed bug where country didn't change it's alliance data to neutral after leaving
- Fixed bug where Referendum have attacking nations as victim
- Fixed bug where nuclear sites markers doesn't disapear when turned of
- Pause menu text toggles now update all texts and not only the one being toggled
- Fixed bug where the text updates in settings updated wrong button texts
- Countries can no longer change name to ""
- Fixed Unions happening but also trying to find a new event after
- Fixed culture unions not ignoring short names
EarthRoyale update for 20 December 2022
V12.01.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
