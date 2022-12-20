 Skip to content

Motordoom Playtest update for 20 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 04

  • New Upgrade "Heal On Kill"
  • Enemies will be deleted if they go out of bounds
  • Fixed reverse animation and grind jump direction when grinding backwards
  • Fixed a bug that let you aim while game was paused

