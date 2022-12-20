- New Upgrade "Heal On Kill"
- Enemies will be deleted if they go out of bounds
- Fixed reverse animation and grind jump direction when grinding backwards
- Fixed a bug that let you aim while game was paused
Motordoom Playtest update for 20 December 2022
Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 04
