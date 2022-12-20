- Changed matchmaking to where it now places a player in an open game right away if available, and if not, asks if you want to be placed in a game with bots instead (and doesn’t add you automatically)
- Added new challenges with six new corresponding borders and seven new titles
- Changed icon for Healing Nova to make it easier to distinguish from other spells
- Removed a few timers from the tutorial and increased the length of others to make them easier to complete
- Moved level rewards for challenges and added a pop up when levelling + what you unlocked for better readability
- Add friend UI improved
Wands Alliances update for 20 December 2022
Wands Alliances patch notes (client version 1.1.5 -> 1.1.6)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
