The Knight of the Crimson Tower update for 16 January 2023

Guests at the Threshold DLC is finally out!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the third DLC for the Knight of the Crimson Tower, Guests at the Threshold! Meet some new characters and learn something new about the world they live in and the magic that flows through it.

