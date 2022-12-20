- Added German translation (Thanks Kampy!)
- Added a Credits section.
- Changed Non-pixel title font.
- Added an option to turn off mouse scroll.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Enemy target's marked target is not displayed properly.
- Bug fix/ Bug: Some class windows can not traversable when using controller.
Crawl Tactics update for 20 December 2022
v1.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update