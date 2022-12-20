 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crawl Tactics update for 20 December 2022

v1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10185645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added German translation (Thanks Kampy!)
  • Added a Credits section.
  • Changed Non-pixel title font.
  • Added an option to turn off mouse scroll.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Enemy target's marked target is not displayed properly.
  • Bug fix/ Bug: Some class windows can not traversable when using controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1290751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link